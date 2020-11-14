Chromebook sales increase 122%, tablet market reacts after pandemic

The novel coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) posed a number of problems, but it has also become a business opportunity for many companies. According to data revealed by Canalys, the market for tablets and Chromebooks grew significantly in the third quarter of this year.

Overall, the PC, tablet and laptop market sold around 124.5 million units over the period. The biggest highlight, however, is Chromebooks, where sales have increased 122%. In total, 9.5 million units were sold:

The demand for Chromebooks was driven by educational institutions. HP is the market leader with 3.2 million units. The podium is made up of Lenovo, Dell, Acer and Asus, with Lenovo showing growth of 351.2% over the same period last year.

Now, in the PC market, 23.5 million devices have been sold. Lenovo continues to lead the segment, with Apple, HP, Dell and Samsung occupying the remaining places on the podium.

The tablet segment surprised and maintained the growth seen in the second quarter of this year. Unsurprisingly, Apple leads the market with 15.2 million units sold, while Samsung ranks second with 9 million. Finally, we still have Huawei, Amazon and Lenovo to finish the podium.

The pandemic has caused the tablet market to grow again. This has not happened since 2015. The curious point is that Huawei sells a lot of tablets in Europe, despite the lack of applications and services from Google.

Finally, the overall desktop computer market fell 32% from 2019. However, the all-in-one device category grew by 7%.