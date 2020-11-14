Ride with the first pole position in Formula 1

Istanbul (AP) – Canadian Lance Stroll took pole position for the first time in his Formula 1 racing career in Turkey.

The 22-year-old Racing Point rider completed the fastest lap in 1: 47.765 minutes in chaotic conditions with lots of rain and a long break. Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured second place in Istanbul ahead of Mexican Sergio Perez in Racing Point’s second car.

World champion Lewis Hamilton failed to manage the wet track in his Mercedes and had to settle for sixth place. The 35-year-old Briton can become world champion for the seventh time in the race on Sunday (11:10 am / RTL and Sky) and equalize with record champion Michael Schumacher after the titles.

Sebastian Vettel missed the last qualifying phase and finished twelfth in his Ferrari, while teammate Charles Leclerc had to settle for 14th place. At the start of qualifying there was a forced break of over 40 minutes due to heavy rain. In addition, the new, particularly slippery asphalt caused many difficulties for the drivers.