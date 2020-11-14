Police in a cabin camp in the Dannenröder forest

Environmental and climate activists have been resisting Dannenröder Forst for months. Now the police are intervening. The activists set off the pyrotechnics.

Homberg / Ohm (dpa) – During further protests against the clearing in the Dannenröder forest for the further construction of Autobahn 49 in central Hesse, activists again set off fireworks on Saturday. Stones were also thrown at officials, police said on Twitter.

One person was then arrested. In addition, around 10 to 15 masked people shelled officials with bags of paint. In another part of the forest, police had been bombarded with tree excrement.

As a police spokesperson said, the officers entered one of the cabin camps in the forest that morning. It was about talking to people and giving them the opportunity to take personal items out of the forest. The activists did not comply. Instead, the pyrotechnics were ignited multiple times.

There were no injuries. According to the spokesperson, a police officer hit in the leg by a stone was also unharmed. Several people are also said to have persisted on tripods – frames with high legs.

In the forest near Homberg / Ohm, trees are to be cleared over an area of ​​27 hectares for the transport project, work is already underway. Environmental and climate protection activists are protesting against this because they see the project as a failure in the face of the climate crisis. For more than a year, militants have occupied the Dannenröder forest, they have settled in several treehouse camps and have built numerous barricades.

Several people had already been arrested Thursday in the forest of Dannenröder after officers were pulled on a cordon with pyrotechnics and smoke bombs exploded. There were other arrests on Friday.