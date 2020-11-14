Langer after the Masters record: “What color is the jacket?”

He is 63 years old, but not too old for new records: Berhard Langer proves his class at the Masters. Then, with a wink, he wishes for a new trophy.

Augusta (dpa) – When Bernhard Langer set another record at the 84th Masters, the German golf veteran was joking.

“What’s the color of the jacket I get?” Tweeted the 63-year-old Anhausen player to Augusta National Golf Club organizers after making the cut with 141 strokes in 28th place as the oldest player of the history of the tournament. .

Unlike Langer, bookmaker favorite Bryson DeChambeau has had his struggles. The muscular 27-year-old American has just qualified for the last two rounds with 144 shots. The lead after the second round, which had been prematurely broken on Friday due to dark and continued on Saturday morning, was shared by five golfers with 135 strokes: the two Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, the Mexican Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith. Australia and Spaniard Jon Rahm.

Normally, only the winner of the traditional major tournament receives the coveted green jacket. Langer, who dominated the US Seniors Tour for over a decade, was able to receive the famous garment as Masters Champion in 1985 and 1993 and is therefore still eligible to play the par 72 course on Magnolia Lane .

Now Langer, as the oldest player in the field, has proven all his experience to the young golf competitor. “There were so many great players here before me, from Jack Nicklaus to Gary Player to all the other greats who have competed here. It’s definitely a success to be the oldest to make the cut, ”said Langer.

Langer had already set a personal best Friday morning and finished the opening round that had been called off the day before with 68 strokes. In his 36 Masters opening rounds before that, he was only able to achieve this result in 1993 – the year of his second Masters triumph. “I hope I can play for a few more years and enjoy this place,” said Langer.