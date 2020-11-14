Merkel prepares citizens for difficult months

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has prepared the German people for difficult months due to the Corona crisis ahead of the interim toll of the partial lockdown scheduled for Monday.

“The winter that lies ahead will demand a lot from all of us,” Merkel said in her video podcast released on Saturday. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) did not rule out an extension of the partial lockdown, limited to the end of the month, or a further tightening of measures. Saar Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) made a similar statement.

“The virus will rule our lives for a long time. It also means that we cannot meet in a carefree way, ”Merkel said. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert already stressed on Friday that the government saw no opportunity for relaxation. Leisure facilities and restaurants are currently closed, hotels are not allowed to accommodate tourists.

In Germany, health authorities reported 22,461 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours, according to reports from Saturday morning. This means that the value fell for the first time in months compared to a Saturday of the previous week. A week ago, the number of new infections reported was 23,399. While this data may be statistical outliers, there are bright spots in the corona pandemic. Even before Saturday, the rate of increase in new infections had plummeted.

The 7-day incidence has not recently increased as rapidly as in early November and was 140.4 cases in 7 days per 100,000 population on Friday. There could be several reasons for this. According to the RKI, it will take two to three weeks for the effect of the partial lockdown, in effect since November 2, to manifest itself in the number of infections. The federal government’s goal is to achieve an incidence of 50 over seven days. Only then will health authorities be able to trace the individual contacts of those infected again.

Ahead of a virtual conversation with people in need of care, relatives and caregivers on Thursday, Merkel focused on the nursing situation. “Protection against the threat of the virus is necessary, but the answer must not be simply foreclosure.” As soon as reliable vaccines are available, caregivers and those in need of care can get vaccinated quickly. This also applies to groups at risk, i.e. also to those in need of care.

Experts expect preliminary approval of a first coronavirus vaccine in Europe and the United States in early 2021 after Mainz-based Biontech and U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer said the vaccine was they had developed jointly was very effective.

At a state assembly on the Internet of the Bavarian Youth Union, Söder clearly rejected an early relaxation of anti-corona measures. Until the end of November, there will be “no easing – that doesn’t make sense.” Looking at the federal state’s deliberations on Monday, he said, “If this has to be extended – possible, we’ll see.” If more needs to be done, everything will be decided.

Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said at a virtual conference of the SPD State Party in Stuttgart: “The pandemic will keep us busy for a long time.” The conditions are right to reduce the number of infections. “We cannot wait until the intensive care units are overcrowded.”

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach spoke out in favor of keeping schools open in all cases, but warned against continuing school activities. He told the Funke media group newspapers: “We are entering a situation where school operations are becoming a high risk for children, teachers, parents and grandparents.” He advised dividing the school classes and teaching “with a mask all winter long”. Children aged 10 to 19 are as contagious as adults.

The German Teachers’ Association demanded clear guidelines on how to do this in schools. “Keeping schools open is not the right way,” said association president Heinz-Peter Meidinger, broadcaster NDR Info. Marlis Tepe, president of the education and science union, called on politicians to adopt alternating lessons from a seven-day incidence value of 50. “We must protect the health of teachers, of pupils and their parents, “she told” Passauer Neue Presse “.

Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) wrote in one of the dpa’s letters to Union deputies that, as with European neighbors, much stricter measures such as curfews , store closures and mass testing are unnecessary, “we (..) have to put in a lot of effort over the next few weeks. Companies “.

Saar Prime Minister Hans told the German Editorial Network: “We need to critically examine whether the measures we have taken so far are sufficient to bring the infection process under control, or whether we and where we need to improve or even strengthen.

The hotels and restaurants association (Dehoga) called on Merkel and the prime ministers to refrain from extending the restrictions. “We expect the decisions for December will not be taken on Monday,” Dehoga chief executive Ingrid Hartges of the “Rheinische Post” said. The development of the infection process should be expected.