There are few left! MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus Successor Unveiled Specifications

The device with the new MT6893 has 8 GB of RAM and already runs Android 11. In addition, another important detail is that the base frequency of the processor is 2.0 GHz. In general, here are the possible specifications of the chip:

The MediaTek MT6893 is an octa-core processor that includes a single Cortex-A78 core running at 2.8 GHz. It also has three Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.6 GHz for performance and four other 2.0 Cortex-A55 GHz cores for power efficiency. The chipset is also equipped with the Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

As of yet, MediaTek has yet to comment on the publication of the leak. Despite everything, everything indicates that this new processor could arrive on the market during the month of December.