Nokia 2.4 plans to launch in India with more competitive price

Officially announced during the month of September, the inexpensive Nokia 2.4 is only available to European and American consumers. However, that should change in the coming weeks.

According to new information, the Nokia 2.4 is expected to be officially launched in India and the rest of Asia by the end of November. The intention of HMD Global is to offer the best value for money.

Therefore, the device can be sold for around 10,000 rupees, or around R $ 732 in direct conversion and without taking into account any Brazilian tax. See an image of the new cockroach below:

So far, HMD Global has yet to confirm the veracity of the information. Still, Nokia 2.4 is considered the simplest smartphone among those announced in September. Currently, its price in Europe is 159 euros (~ R $ 1,026).

It should be remembered that the Nokia 2.4 has a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display, uses a MediaTek Helio P22 processor and is optionally sold with 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of storage. internal. Good autonomy is guaranteed by the 4500 mAh battery.

Nokia 2.4 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.