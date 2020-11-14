New review from Giffey for his doctorate

Berlin (dpa) – Despite renouncing the use of her doctorate, criticism from Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) continues.

FDP vice-chairman Wolfgang Kubicki told “Bild” (Saturday) that Giffey would not be redeemed by this procedure, as the question of whether she cheated during the creation of the work will have to be finally clarified. The CDU management also insists on the continuation of the test procedure. “In the Giffey case, a final review and assessment is essential in the interests of the integrity of our science system,” the chair of the CDU’s Federal Commission on Education, Research and Development said on Saturday. innovation, Karin Prien, of the German press agency.

Giffey had announced on Friday that she would be dropping her doctorate. The background to this step: Last week, the Free University (FU) Berlin announced that it wanted to reopen the examination process for the doctoral thesis. Giffey had ruled out other consequences. She wants to keep her candidacy for the presidency of the SPD in Berlin on November 27.

“If it turns out that she cheated, the only option is to quit,” Kubicki said. There is no logical reason why other standards should apply to her other than Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg. Last year, Giffey announced his resignation should his title be revoked after allegations of plagiarism.

“Ultimately, there can be no other assessment of the political consequences than in other comparable cases,” said Prien, who is also Minister of Education for Schleswig-Holstein. The CDU’s federal headquarters also said Giffey was also questioning whether a top university had worked well or wanted to turn a blind eye. It is in the public interest that the examination process continues. The result should be available before the Berlin House of Representatives election in the fall of 2021. At the top of the CDU, we are astonished by Giffey’s U-turn.

The students of the General Students Committee had initiated the examination of Giffey’s doctoral thesis and a right to have the legality of the doctorate verified could be heard at CDU headquarters. If the allegations are confirmed, it is assumed that the SPD will interpret its moral standards for scientific plagiarism as in the past. The return of a possibly illegally acquired doctorate does not exempt the university from verifying whether there has been cheating or not.

AfD parliamentary group spokesman for family policy Martin Reichardt said: “The only correct consequence is the resignation of the Federal Minister for Families”.