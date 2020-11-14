Photo reader # 334 – Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite capable of recording beautiful night photos

The Readers ‘Photos series is one of the readers’ favorite columns on the site. She grew up inundated with beautiful images sent by you, friends, followers, faithful companions of TudoCelular.

The column started tentatively, in 2014, and since then it has given good results to the site and to viewers.

We thank the company for the years that have passed, and the patience during busier weeks in which we ended up falling off schedule. Enjoy another edit – I mean, before that, take a tour of the past dispute to see which devices were involved – and enjoy the moment.

How to participate: send us your photo!

Click here to send an email with your photos (insert name, where you took the photo and which smartphone you used or copy our email and attach the images:

We do not accept images with EXIF ​​removed, printed names, or watermarks.

Most voted last week

Player: Rafael Lemes Mobile: Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite Location: Várzea Grande – MT

The most voted photo of the week is that of reader Rafael Lemes with 25.1% of the vote! The above image was recorded at Várzea Grande in Mato Grosso with the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. Congratulations and continue to participate in our column. =)

The other participants do not give up. Each week there will be a new opportunity to choose from. And remember: you can send more than one photo per week, but you don’t have to send the same photo over and over again – it won’t increase your chances of being chosen.

Curious about the other smartphones that participated in the previous edition? Just check out edition 333.

Mobile phone that recorded the winning photo

Xiaomi mi 9 lite

Remember to participate this week by submitting as many photos as you want, but don’t forget to turn off the watermark that issues which device is in use.

New participants

Photo 1

Photo 2

Photo 3

Photo 4

Photo 5

Photo 6

Photo 7

Photo 8

Photo 9

Photo 10

Vote for the best photo of this edition

Select the photo you found best by checking the option under the image, then scroll to the end of the survey to select the Submit button. Wait for the confirmation message that your vote has been registered successfully. Remember that only one vote per account is allowed.

Tips for sending well (you can send more than one photo)

Try to frame the elements that will be present in the photo, use guidelines if possible; Keep the horizon straight so it doesn’t look like the scene is falling; Use the smartphone’s manual focus when touching the screen; Pay attention to everything in the background of the image; Clean the camera lens before taking the picture; Avoid using digital zoom; Keep your hands very steady when taking the picture; Use and abuse of good lighting; Capture the scenario more than once to get the best result; Choose unique angles; The effects are part of the photograph, but beware of excess; Play with the options offered by the camera application; Send the photo (s) to fotosdosleitores@tudocelular.com with your name, smartphone and location; Have fun!