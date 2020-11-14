Sports

FSV Zwickau loses 1: 3 against SV Wehen Wiesbaden |

rej November 14, 2020

On the 10th matchday in third position, Zwickau suffered a defeat.

FSV Zwickau suffered a loss on Saturday at Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden in the match against SV Wehen Wiesbaden on Matchday 10 of the Third Division. In the end, it was 1: 3. Wiesbaden won.

Gianluca Korte scored the first goal for SV in the 6th minute. In the 14th minute, Paterson knocked Chato down for the 0-2. Two minutes later, Dustin Willms scored a goal for FSV Zwickau. In the second half, Phillip Tietz scored a third goal for Wiesbaden in the 83rd minute. (em)

