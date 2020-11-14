Austria closes – full lockdown until December 6

After ten days we will see if the measures are effective – this is what the Austrian government said before the partial lockdown began on November 3. A record number of infections are now forcing Vienna to act again.

Vienna (dpa) – To contain the Corona crisis, the Austrian government wants to close shops and schools for three weeks and impose 24-hour exit restrictions.

This emerged on Saturday from a draft order submitted to the German press agency in Vienna.

Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) and other members of the government are due to announce the plan in the afternoon at a press conference. The measures should apply from Tuesday to Sunday 6 December inclusive.

Large-scale interventions are therefore planned, as in the so-called strict spring lockdown, when for the first time there was a complete blockage of public life, including the initial rules, due to the pandemic.

Gastronomy, tourism, cultural activities and leisure facilities have been closed since November 3. In addition, exit restrictions apply from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., which only allows people to leave their “private living space” for several specific reasons, such as meeting basic needs, working and get training, take care of people in need and relax outdoors.

Depending on the project, this exit restriction now applies 24 hours a day. Private meetings are therefore only allowed with a partner, next of kin or primary caregivers. Only stores for daily needs, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, drugstores and kiosks, remain open. Schools are converting to distance education and offering supervision when needed.

The number of infections has continued to rise since the start of November despite the so-called partial lockdown. Doctors fear a collapse in intensive care. The average value of new infections in the seven days Friday was 554.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Austria, but up to 850 regionally.