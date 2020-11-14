OnePlus 9 appears in leaked render showing possible design

Like Samsung, OnePlus can also anticipate the launch of the new OnePlus 9. Indeed, the Chinese manufacturer wants to face the South Korean and its Galaxy S21 range in certain specific markets.

Therefore, the rumored season involving the OnePlus 9 line is officially open. This week the folks at 91Mobiles released what is considered to be the first CAD render of the future high end.

Much like its predecessor OnePlus 8T, the new device is expected to hit the market with a few front edges and a hole in the top left corner to accommodate the selfie camera. See below for full details:

The rear has the manufacturer’s name inscribed at the bottom, the centralized logo and camera module located in the upper corner. In addition, we also have confirmation that the OnePlus 9 can hit the market with three rear cameras.

For now, OnePlus has not commented on the matter. Thus, we stress that everything has yet to be considered as yet another rumor. Either way, we already know that the device is expected to hit the market with the Snapdragon 875 processor and support for 5G connection.

Another important detail is the 6.55-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Finally, the device brings a large capacity battery and supports 65W fast charging, and it comes out out of the box with Android 11 running underneath. of the OxygenOS interface.