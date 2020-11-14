Outlook.com, errors are increasing, solutions are still pending

In view of Google and Gmail, Microsoft offers the Outlook.com email service. It benefits from important developments and innovations, but also encounters problems. Sometimes some errors are difficult to fix.

For example, some users encountered a problem this week. We don’t know the exact number of victims, so it’s difficult to pinpoint the extent of the problem. However, Microsoft has confirmed its existence.

These are deleted emails that may reappear. Specifically, messages deleted from the Outlook.com inbox can reappear. It is impossible to get rid of it. Redmond is working on a fix, but no release date has been brought forward.

Outlook.com and deleted email errors

There is currently no real solution other than the accounts configured in Outlook.com. For a classic Outlook.com account, you’ll have to wait.

“The Outlook team is investigating the problem to find a solution. We will update this article as soon as we have more information. If the email that appears again is from connected accounts, you can delete it from the inboxes of the original accounts. For example, if you have a Gmail connected account, go to Gmail.com and delete the email from there. “”

Outlook.com and photo errors

This error is not alone as another problem is still unresolved. It was officially recognized in August 2020. It affects photos that are in some emails. Some users just can’t get them back. The problem is annoying as photo sharing is a more than popular activity. Microsoft has also promised a solution here, but it is long overdue.

Fortunately, there is a workaround. You will need to ask the sender to resend the email in question, but with the photos attached and not included in the body of the email.

Outlook.com is a service that is growing in popularity, but the errors have been increasing for some time.