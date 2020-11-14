Eleies 2020: find out about the new rules, what to bring and how to use the e-Title

Like almost all events held in 2020, municipal elections are also expected to be different due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. In addition to the change of date for this Sunday (15), the Higher Electoral Court (TSE) also modified the recommendations to prevent the spread of the disease.

Therefore, to avoid possible inconvenience or headaches when voting, check all safety recommendations.

Mask: the use of a mask is compulsory and the voter cannot enter the polling station without it. The polling station can ask the voter to quickly lower the mask to facilitate identification.

Time: the voting period was also longer than in the other elections. Now, voters will be able to vote from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the hour from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. is reserved for those over 60 years of age.

The TSE’s recommendations also call on voters to avoid crowds at polling stations. Find out more details:

Pen and documents: In addition to carrying documents such as voter registration and identity, the TSE also recommends that each person bring their own pen to sign the voting book. Social distance: the TSE advises people to keep the minimum distance of at least one meter in the voting queue Agglomeration: the voter must go to his polling station alone and not take children Symptoms: if the person has a fever or has had Covid-19 in the last 14 days before the election, the recommendation is that they stay at home and are justified by the application of the electronic title.

The TSE has also created a short guide for voters to follow when voting:

Enter the polling station and stand in front of the table; Show your official photo document at the polling station; Once the secretary has read your name aloud, confirm that it is you; Save the document; Clean your hands with gel alcohol; Sign the voting card; If you need proof of voting, ask at the polling station; When the ballot box is free, go to the voting booth; Enter the candidates’ numbers; On leaving, clean your hands again with the alcohol gel.

Launched in 2017, the e-Título application will be a major protagonist this year. Indeed, in addition to replacing the printed title, it can now be used to justify the absence during the 2020 vote.

The digital version of the title can be used on polling day, but only by voters who have already completed the biometric re-registration and have the photo in the app. Others must present photo ID.

Available for Android and iOS, the e-Título also brings important information, such as the zone, the polling station and even the exact polling place of the voter. Those who need to justify should keep an eye on the schedule.

The e-Título obtained the option to justify the absence. However, the deadline will be limited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the application will have to use the geolocation data of the smartphone to prove that the voter is outside his electoral domicile. After the election, it will still be possible to justify, but the voter must attach supporting documents to the request.

To justify it, it’s simple:

Open the e-Título application Go to “more options” in the bottom menu and select “justification for absence” Then select the election you want to justify from the list generated by the application Fill in the form with your justification