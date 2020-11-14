All DFB team’s corona tests before the match against Ukraine are negative

Leipzig (AP) – Eagerly awaiting a decision on the national football team’s international match against Ukraine, hours before the scheduled kick-off, positive news from the DFB quarterback has come.

When national coach Joachim Löw was selected, all tests were “negative” again, the association announced ahead of the Nations League game on Saturday evening (8:45 p.m.) in Leipzig: “This applies to players, coaches and supervisors. ” The results of the laboratory would have reached the DFB convoy on Saturday afternoon.

After five positive corona tests in the Ukrainian delegation, there is a possible cancellation of the match. On Saturday afternoon there should be another round of testing needed with the DFB opponent. Until then, according to a spokesperson, the city of Leipzig will not order a quarantine for the entire team. She was able to ensure that the four players infected with the virus and the team leader did not have too close contact with the rest of the delegation. The Ukrainian team spent the day in the armored hotel in the city center.

If there are any other positive cases in the follow-up tests, the point set could be canceled. Then, a follow-up contact should be launched for these actors as well. UEFA regulations state that a team must compete if it has 13 healthy players in its ranks, including a goalkeeper.