IPhone 12 and 12 Pro: users complain about a bug in the messages and a lack of signal

It’s nothing new to anyone that Apple has managed to grab the public’s attention with the launch of the iPhone 12 family. Recently we have seen that the Cupertino company is failing to keep up with the high demand for devices in several markets.

However, consumers who have successfully purchased an iPhone 12 have taken to the web forums to complain about an annoying bug. According to several reports, the messaging app is experiencing instabilities that prevent some chats from viewing.

In other cases, texts simply disappear from individual or group discussions. Moreover, there are situations in which the user is not even notified that he receives a new message.

Other users complain that the new iPhones have trouble receiving the signal from carriers. There are cases where the iPhone 12 Pro goes for days without any phone connection. Thus, users have to constantly restart the device.

For now, it is still not possible to know if the issue is related to the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro or if it is simply a bug in the new iOS 14.2. Either way, Verizon users recommend using an app from the carrier itself to get around the situation.

Commenting on the matter, Apple said that it was possible to fix the software issue by following a very simple trick. Check it out below:

Turn off the iPhone Remove the SIM chip and reinsert it Update your operator’s settings

Apple also specifies that this problem is not related to the hardware of the new devices. Even so, the company guarantees that it is already investigating the situation to offer a definitive correction in the future.