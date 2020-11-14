Automotive Drivetrain Market Estimated to Reach $230.61 Billion by 2030

The key players analyzed in the automotive drivetrain market report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GKN Plc, Schaeffler Technologies AG Co. KG, Continental AG, Borgwarner Inc., AVL List GmbH, Axletech International, and Dana Limited.

Automotive drivetrain market By vehicle type, the passenger segment is dominating the market, in terms of revenue. In addition, by technology, the wheel hub module segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and LAMEA is expected to lead in the future, followed by Europe and North America.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market by Vehicle Type and Technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030, the global automotive drivetrain technology market size was valued at $17.93 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $269.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.8% from 2019 to 2030. By vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2018, accounting for $15.88 billion, and is estimated to reach $230.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. In 2018, the automotive drivetrain technology market share accounted highest for Asia-Pacific.

Presently, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the automotive drivetrain technology market in 2018, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Automobile companies focus on the production of electric vehicles due to increase in fuel costs. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, sales of electrical and hybrid cars has dramatically increased in Spain form the year 2016 to 2018. Changing economic scenarios along with customer mentality is leading to rise in purchase of modern vehicles in this region. Moreover, rise in use of electric taxi as transportation vehicle is propelling the growth of automobile parts specially for the drivetrain system market. Therefore, manufacturers are focusing toward the adoption of electric drive system and other electric automobile parts due to their high compatibility with these vehicles. Thus, increase in purchasing power of consumers and rise in number of hybrid, fuel-cell, traditional, and electric vehicles are significantly propelling the growth of the automotive drivetrain technology market.

Furthermore, BorgWarner has announced a partnership with one of China’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brands to supply the fully integrated drive module (iDM) for their pure electric vehicle. This partnership represents BorgWarner’s first iDM project in China. The electric vehicle equipped with the BorgWarner iDM is expected to go into mass production in 2021. Moreover, Bosch has launched two integrated drivetrains specifically for electric vans and delivery vehicles. This powertrain has multiple components such as an electric motor and various drive types and combined them into one unit.

In addition, ZF Reinforces developed the purely electric central drive CeTrax, which can be used in trucks and different bus applications in the inner city for long-distance transport applications that focuses on all-electric drive solutions for urban vehicles and hybrid technologies.

Automobile companies focus on the production of electric motors and e-axle systems. Prominent players in the automotive drivetrain technology automotive drivetrain technology market are projected to introduce integrated e-axle system for commercial vehicles as well as passenger vehicles with the minimum cost. For instance, Continental has showcased a new compact, lightweight e-axle drive with a maximum output of up to 150 kW, a maximum torque of 400 Nm, and overall dimensions of 400 x 500 x 320 mm. In addition, the e-axle module is manufactured in China and is allowing Chinese vehicle manufacturers to expand the range of electric vehicles especially in the mid-size class.

The company named Sachaeffler started offering in-wheel hub drives that consist of electric motor, power electronics, brake, and cooling system installed directly in the wheel rim. This results in a direct transmission of force to the road and increased agility and safety. Moreover, Ricardo launched new “E-Axle” electric vehicle transmission.

Furthermore, it also has created a single-speed EV transmission that offers a balance of efficiency and performance along with low cost of ownership, owing to rise in demand for battery electric vehicles (EVs) and increase in range of electric machines available for selection by automakers. Such innovations are estimated to boost the growth of the automotive drivetrain technology market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in pollution, development of the automobile industry, and decrease in fossil fuel reserves further fuel the growth of the global automotive drivetrain technology market. However, high cost of electric drive system is the key restraining factor for this market. Furthermore, increase in RD activities for improvement in electric hybrid vehicle, proactive government initiative technological advancements, and adoption of smart marketing strategies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the automotive drivetrain technology market expansion.

Key Finding of The Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market:

In 2018, by vehicle type, the passenger car segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2018, by technology type, the central motor type segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2018, the central motor by permanent magnet (synchronous motor) with automated transmission was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2018, region-wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

