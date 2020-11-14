Demo “Thinking outside the box” with 800 participants in Regensburg

The “lateral thinking” movement wants to express its dissatisfaction with the protests against the anti-corona political measures. However, the demonstration in Regensburg is much smaller than a similar rally in Leipzig a week ago.

Regensburg (dpa) – In Regensburg, around 800 supporters of the “lateral thinking” movement took to the streets against the corona measures prescribed by the state.

So far, no violations have been recorded, a police spokeswoman said shortly before the start of the event under the slogan “Demonstration for self-determination and the release of the mask”. During a counter-demonstration, around 90 people initially gathered.

Organizers had registered 2,000 participants, but the city limited the number to 1,000. In addition, participants must wear a mask and keep a minimum distance of one and a half meters.

The Regensburg administrative court on Friday rejected an urgent request against the conditions. The court announced that the request was irreceivable. The applicants had not filed a complaint in the first place, without which an emergency request would not be admissible, hence the reasons for the decision.

Last Saturday at least 20,000 people demonstrated against Corona restrictions at a “side reflection” meeting in central Leipzig – most without masks, police said.

Supporters of the “lateral thinking” movement also wanted to protest in other places in Bavaria this weekend. Another big demonstration was expected in Aichach, among others. The demonstrations will take place on Sunday in Erlangen and Lindau.