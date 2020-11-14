Xiaomi launches Android 11 with MIUI 12 for Redmi K30 Pro Zoom in China

When distributing Android 10 to some smartphones, Xiaomi also has a parallel timeline which brings the new Android 11 to other models. The Chinese manufacturer recently published a list of smartphones that should receive the latest version of the operating system.

Now a few days later the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom started to receive Android 11 in China. According to some users, the software works under MIUI 12.1.3, is in its stable version and has the numbering V12.1.3.0.RJKCNXM.

Typically, the update weighs in at around 3.3GB and also brings the Android security package for the month of November. See below that some users are posting photos to confirm that the update is now available:

Although surprisingly among the first to receive Android 11, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom is expected to receive new tweaks soon. Indeed, user feedback indicates that the new system left the phone with a speakerphone failure.

In addition, there is a clear loss of autonomy. For now, Xiaomi is distributing the update slowly and gradually in batches. Thus, the release of the global version to the rest of the world may take a little longer.

