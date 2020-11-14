Clear majority in favor of maintaining the CFC

Sports

Chemnitzer FC eV members had to vote online or by mail on the association’s lawsuit.

Chemnitz.

The continuation decision taken by the council was confirmed by the members of the association. Chemnitzer FC announced this in a press release on Saturday. As a result, the tally showed that 99% of the votes cast were for the continuation of the association after bankruptcy.

The vote was originally scheduled to take place at a general meeting, which however could not take place due to the conditions of the corona pandemic. As the continuation decision is necessary for the association’s insolvency plan, the decision was initially taken as a precaution in order not to endanger the current insolvency plan proceedings.

Members had the option to participate in the decision by email or post until last Friday. “We should not take the clear vote for granted, but rather see it as a basis and mandate for responsible and reliable work in the spirit of the CFC,” said Romy Polster, CEO of Chemnitzer FC. A total of 873 votes were cast. (fp)

