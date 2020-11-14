Financial injection for the economy: an additional 22 billion euros

Berlin (dpa) – Restaurants closed, city centers empty, culture on the back burner: in the crisis, businesses and self-employed people can expect another Corona aid program worth 22 billion euros d ‘by the end of June 2021.

According to information from the German press agency, this figure corresponds to the estimated volume of the “Bridging Aid III” program planned from January to the end of June 2021, on which the Ministry of the Economy and Finance has previously agreed. First, the news portal “The Pioneer” and Deutschlandfunk reported on the volume.

In addition, the agreed realization of the “November aid”, intended to compensate for the loss of turnover during the partial blocking, is now estimated at a volume of around 14 billion euros. So far, there has been a volume of around 10 billion euros. As part of the specifications, it is specified that accommodation companies and event venues can also apply as directly concerned companies. According to the two ministries, this will ensure that boarding houses, youth hostels and concert halls can also receive aid in November.

Companies indirectly affected by the partial foreclosure due to Corona are also expected to be able to submit post-deal claims if they regularly make 80% of their sales with companies directly affected by the shutdowns. This helps, for example, businesses and freelancers in the cultural and events industry such as sound engineers, stage editors or lighting professionals.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) confirmed at a conference of the Baden-Württemberg Social Democrats’ digital party in Stuttgart that the November aid “would likely cost 14 billion euros for a single month “. He underlined: “It is the right expression of solidarity”. This helps independents in the culture and events industry, particularly affected by the performance restrictions of the pandemic. “It’s something that doesn’t solve all problems, but supports them a little at a time.”

Part of the Relay Aid III is what is known as the restart aid for the self-employed. It must be paid for the period from December 2020 to the end of June 2021 in the form of a one-time flat-rate operating cost of up to 5,000 euros as a taxable grant. The full lump sum should be paid if the turnover of the self-employed person during the seven-month period from December 2020 to the end of June 2021 has decreased by more than 50% compared to a benchmark turnover of seven months in 2019, according to a joint document from Economic and the Ministry of Finance.

This means that independents who have so far not been able to claim a fixed fee, but still had to accept a sharp drop in sales, could get support next year, said Scholz. The only self-employed are those who are self-employed without employees.

The “restart aid” should represent 25% of average monthly turnover in 2019 and capped at 5,000 euros. This maximum amount is reached by the self-employed with an annual turnover of around 35,000 euros.

According to reports, restart aid is to be paid as an advance next year, although specific sales losses have not yet been determined. At the end of the funding period, those concerned must then prepare a final account, which must be checked at random. If the turnover during this period is more than half of the benchmark turnover – i.e. the average for 2019 – the advance must be repaid at least in part.