Agreement in Libya talks on December 2021 elections

Tunis (AP) – In Libya, a country in civil war, there will be national elections on December 24 next year. Participants in the Libya talks in Tunisia have agreed, UN Special Envoy Stephanie Williams said Friday evening.

It will be a “decisive day in the history of Libya” because the people will then be able to democratically elect their leaders.

Representatives of various Libyan groups had already agreed to legislative and presidential elections within 18 months on Wednesday. They are an essential element of a political roadmap which must end the long civil war.

The conflict in the North African country erupted in 2011 after the overthrow of longtime leader Muammar al-Gaddafi. All efforts to resolve it have so far failed.

The internationally recognized government of Fajis al-Sarradsch in the capital Tripoli competes for power with an opposing government in the east of the North African country.

Influential General Khalifa Haftar and his self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive on Tripoli last year to topple the government, but were pushed back. At the end of October, the parties to the conflict agreed to a ceasefire.

The UN-mediated talks on Libya, officially known as the “Dialogue Forum”, began this week on the outskirts of the Tunisian capital, Tunis. 75 participants selected by the UN want to pave the way for an end to the long-standing conflict.

A new unity government is needed to pass the election, Williams said. Its structure is to be negotiated during the rest of the talks in Libya. The atmosphere at the meetings was very good, said the UN representative. But there are “factions and individuals” in the west and east of the country who want to adhere to the status quo and block any progress, Williams said. However, the dynamic is directed against them.

However, observers are skeptical about whether the results of the talks in Libya will be accepted and implemented by all influential forces. An agreement signed in 2015 after the failure of peace negotiations in Morocco to end the war. In addition, the situation in Libya is complicated because there are different conflicts and interests within the respective camps.

Finally, foreign powers also play an influential role in Libya. The government in Tripoli is supported by Turkey, among others, while the warring parties in eastern Libya are supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia.