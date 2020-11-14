🔎 Coma – Definitions and Explanations

introduction

The term “coma” means “deep sleep” in ancient Greek. The coma is a loss of consciousness and alertness that cannot be reversed by stimulation. It is an indication of severe brain dysfunction (traumatic, toxic, or medical). It represents a diagnostic and therapeutic emergency (therapeutics (from the Greek therapeuein for treatment) are the part of medicine that studies and uses the treatment of diseases.

It is different from syncope, sudden and brief loss of consciousness of cardiovascular origin.

In an emergency, a distinction must be made in particular from cardiovascular arrest, the treatment of which is very different.

There are several classifications.

Four comasta stages have been described for a long time:

“Koma stadium (A stadium (from the ancient Greek στ? Διον stadium, from the verb? Στημι istêmi,” standing upright and steady “) is sports equipment.) 1” or stage of possession. The patient (in medicine the term patient usually refers to a person receiving medical help or care) can respond to painful stimuli such as B. React pinching by, for example, squeezing the hand (La Hand is the grasping effector organ located at the end of the forearm and through …) the doctor is connected to it. (A doctor is a medical professional who has a doctorate in medicine. He is responsible for treating his patients’ diseases, pathologies and injuries. His work is closely related …) and even communicates in a simple manner (grunts). “Level 2 coma”: This is the level of disappearance of the subject’s arousal ability. The response to painful stimuli may still be present, but it is not adequate and communication (communication affects both humans (intra-psychological, interpersonal, group communication, etc.) and animals (intra- or inter-species) or the machine (telecommunication , new technologies …) as well as …) with the patient is not possible. “Stage 3 Coma”: This is a deep coma, or Carus coma. There is no longer any reaction to painful stimuli. At this stage, vegetative disorders can occur. “Stage 4 coma” or “past coma” which is actually not a coma but a state of brain death (brain death, also called past coma or type IV coma, is defined and definitive as a state of complete cessation. ..), in which the other vital functions (The vitales are an order of dicotyledonous plants. This order was reintroduced on the Angiosperm Phylogeny website and includes only one family 🙂 (respiration, circulation) only maintained with artificial means.

Currently, this classification is of little clinical relevance for physicians because it does not allow the development of etiological algorithms or the management (payload) that is what is actually transported with a means of transport, and that leads to a payment or service that does not …). However, we stay in culture (culture is a pan-galactic civilization invented by Iain M. Banks through his science fiction novels and short stories. Described …) medical. The term stage 4 or coma has passed to denote a state of death (death is the final state of a biological organism that ceases to live (although we could speak of death in the cosmic sense more generally, including for example …) encephalic (EME ), a special form of clinical death, the state of encephalic death must be distinguished from coma, even if the clinical appearance approaches it before an accurate medical clinical evaluation, especially the reflexes of the trunk (A trunk can be cerebral :).

The Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) developed (In geometry, the development of a planar curve is the location of its centers of curvature. It can also be referred to as the envelope of the family of lines normal to the curve.) In the intensive care unit (resuscitation is a medical discipline that is trying to care for patients with or probably one or more …) neurosurgical hospitals (a hospital is a designated place) looking after people with pathologies and trauma too complex to be at home or in …) Glasgow to be dealt with by Teasdale and Jennet was the subject (in general the word object (from the Latin objectum), 1361) denotes an entity defined in three-dimensional space that has a precise function and can be designated by a verbal label. It is defined by …) an article published in the Lancet in 1974. Originally developed for monitoring t head traumatized, this scale, which ranges from 3, the most severe, to 15, is currently used to assess the depth of a coma.

For example, in the case of head trauma (The term cranial trauma or traumatic brain injury (TCC) includes trauma to the neurocranium (upper part of the skull that contains the …) (TC), it is common to say that a Patients with CD who have a continuous GCS rating of 15 will have a minor CD if they do not have a neurological deficit. Management often consists of simple monitoring by relatives. For example, a patient with CD who has GCS with 5 is rated, is said to suffer from a trauma (trauma is damage to the structure or function of the body or psyche. It can be due to an active ingredient or to an external force of a physical or chemical nature. It is therefore the .. .) Serious skull disease that urgently needs to be benefited from aggressive medical treatment (mechanical ventilation) (in common parlance the mechanics is the do.) mane of machines, engines, vehicles, components (gears, pulleys, belts, crankshafts, gear shafts, pistons, …), in short, everything that a …), hypnotics (hypnotics (or sleeping pills)) produces or transfers, are a class of drugs with the property of inducing sleep or serving in everyday language …) high-dose intravenous etc.) and must on the one hand be admitted to the intensive care unit and on the other hand benefit from a neurosurgical assessment.