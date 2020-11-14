Mercury (Hg) is a toxic trace metal that affects wildlife and human health. It is released into the environment through natural processes (volcanism, changes in the earth’s crust, etc.), but also through human activities (mining, combustion) (combustion is an exothermic chemical oxidation-reduction reaction. When combustion is lively, it leads to a Flame or even an explosion.) Coal …). Elementary Hg, the predominant form of emissions, has a time (time is a concept developed by humans to capture changes in the world.) Residence (The name of residence is often given to a series of avenues that form a Loop with the peculiarity of serving the same apartments, which are called …) from 6 to 12 months (The month (from Latin mensis “month” and earlier in the plural “menstruations”) is any period.) In the Atmosphere (The word atmosphere can have several meanings :), which enables its dispersion (in wave mechanics, dispersion is the phenomenon that influences a wave in a dispersive medium, i.e. in which the different frequencies are formed …) within each hemisphere before their surface deposition (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes geometric object, sometimes physical boundary , and is often abusive …), also in the approx. the most isolated radiation.



Pollution ratings (Pollution is defined as what makes an environment unhealthy. The definition varies depending on the context, the environment under consideration and what we can understand by unhealthy. [1].) worldwide at Hg are based on natural records of lake sediments, bogs or glaciers and on estimates of natural and anthropogenic emissions from Hg. The latest global assessment by the United Nations Environment Program (L. The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the amount of natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. In current ecological issues, the term environment …) (UNEP) is used on the Hg (2018)) indicates that “human activities reduce the total atmospheric concentrations of Hg by about 450% increased (i.e. a factor of 4) (The term factor 4 denotes an environmental goal or commitment that is to divide greenhouse gas emissions by 4 …), 5) compared to natural levels before the 15th century (A century is now a period of one hundred years. The word comes from the Latin Saeculum i, which meant race, generation. Dan n he gave the duration to a generation man and was 33 years 4 months (where can …) “. However, most of the studies have been carried out in the northern hemisphere (the north is a cardinal point versus the south), where the majority of anthropogenic Hg emissions have occurred.

An international team1 examined the millennial evolution (a millennium is a period of a thousand years, i.e. ten centuries) of mercury accumulation in the northern (HN) and southern (southeast) hemispheres, a cardinal point versus the north.) (HS) to this Purpose, she investigated the Hg accumulation rates, which in a hundred studies of the sediment and peat archives of the two hemispheres as well as the measured rates of four new HS bogs originating from the island (an island is an area that is surrounded by water, regardless of whether this water is a stream, a lake or a sea Its Latin etymology, insula, gave the adjective “insular”; it is also said …) of Amsterdam, the Falkland Islands and the earth (the Earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the sun and fourth in increasing size and mass. It is the …) Fire (Fire is the creation of a flame by an exochemical reaction called thermal oxidation called combustion.).

Their study shows that since the 15th century, the atmosphere of NH has been enriched in Hg by a factor of 16, which is three times more than stated in the UNEP rating, while that of HS has only become richer by a factor of 4. Researchers attribute this difference to low anthropogenic Hg emissions in HS and higher natural Hg levels in the atmosphere of HS. These results suggest that the difference in Hg values ​​in the atmospheric background in HS and NH (0.4 and 0.2 ng / m3, respectively) should be taken into account in environmental policy.

Remarks:

1 – The French laboratories involved are the Laboratory of Functional Ecology (In mathematics, the term functional refers to certain functions. Initially, the term denoted the functions that others include in the argument. Today the term …) and the environment ( OMP, CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) / UPS / INP Toulouse) and the Toulouse Environmental Geosciences Laboratory (GET / OMP, UPS / CNRS / IRD / CNES) and the institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is one such institute.) French-Argentine Studies on the climate (The climate corresponds to the statistical distribution of atmospheric conditions in a certain region during a certain period of time. It differs from the meteorological energy that denotes …) and its effects (IFAECI, University (A university is a higher education institution whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and its transmission (higher studies). In …) Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires is the federal capital of Argentina, of which it is the largest city and the most important port. With 12 million inhabitants, it is even one of the most populous cities in South America and …) / CONICET / CNRS).

Financing:

The study was funded by the IPEV 1066 “PARAD” and 1065 “PALATIO” programs, as well as by H2020 ERA-PLANET (689443) iGOSP and iCUPE.

Find out more:

Unequal anthropogenic accumulation of mercury in the northern and southern hemispheres of the world (Southern is the new name of the railroad concession originally operated by Connex South Central and serving the lines from South London, Surrey and …). Chuxian Li, Jeroen E. Sonke, Gaël Le Roux, Natalia Piotrowska, Nathalie Van der Putten, Stephen J. Roberts, Tim Daley, Emma Rice, Roland Gehrels, Maxime Enrico, Dmitri Mauquoy, Thomas P. Roland, François De Vleeschouwer. Earth and space chemistry. https://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acsearthspacechem.0c00220

Contacts:

– Jeroen Sonke – GET / OMP – jeroen.sonke at get.omp.eu

– Francois De Vleeschouwer – IFAECI – fdevleeschouwer at cima.fcen.uba.ar

