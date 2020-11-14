Sports

Corona test positive at Borussia Mönchengladbach |

rej November 14, 2020

Mönchengladbach (dpa) – A football professional from Borussia Mönchengladbach has tested positive for the corona virus. The Bundesliga team announced on Saturday.

The player who has not been named is in quarantine at his home. After consulting with the health department, no other professional and no member of the trainer and support staff should be in quarantine, he said. According to the association, a series of tests carried out on Friday did not yield any additional positive results.

