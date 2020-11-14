Cristina Ferreira’s controversial book is already on pre-sale

“Pra Cima de Puta”: the controversial book by Cristina Ferreira is already on pre-sale

The synopsis is just one sentence, so you really have to wait until the book knows what it is.

Arrives in bookstores in November.

Cristina Ferreira chose this Friday the 13th to announce yet another project: a book with the unexpected title “Pra Cima de Puta”. Accompanying the cover art, which was posted by the presenter on social media, there is only one sentence.

It is precisely the caption “do not judge the book by its cover” which constitutes the synopsis already available on the Internet sites of certain bookstores. Some national publications indicate that the work should reflect behind the scenes of the presenter’s departure from CIS and return to TVI.

The book edited by Contraponto appears on Bertrand’s site with what appears to be the release date: November 20. From that day on, the bookstore will ship the book that is already on pre-sale with ten percent discount, that is, for € 13.95 (the original price is € 15.50. ) At Wook, it also appears in pre-launch for the same price. There are autographed copies limited to the existing stock.