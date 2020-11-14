“How does the Bicho move?” raised almost 10 thousand euros (and returns another 5 days)

“How does the Bicho move?” gathered more than 116 thousand people this Friday

The return of Bruno Nogueira’s program also raised € 10,000 for Operation Red Nose.

The project started during the quarantine.

It was only five minutes before the start of the return of “How is Bicho Mexe?” This Friday, November 13, and Bruno Nogueira had already obtained more than a thousand euros for the Red Nose operation. At the end of the right, donations from over 116,000 people who watched the conversation totaled € 9,829.

The long-awaited return of the project that the comedian created during his quarantine had the usual guests: Nuno Markl, Ljubomir Stanisic, Albano Jerónimo, Nuno Lopes, João Manzarra, among other well-known names.

Bruno Nogueira took the right to bring good news: it was not an isolated return. This Saturday and Sunday November 14 and 15, as well as next week, November 20, 21 and 22 – the two weekends with curfew – we will have new episodes of “How does Bicho Mexe do?” “. The meeting is still scheduled for 11 p.m.