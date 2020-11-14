Armenia and Azerbaijan surrender soldiers killed

Azerbaijan handed over to Armenia the bodies of several soldiers killed in the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. The most recent outbreak of violence in the decades-long conflict in the breakaway region has resulted in high death rates.

Baku / Yerevan (dpa) – After the arrival of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict region in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan handed over several slain soldiers to Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on Saturday in the capital Baku that the armed forces had been killed in the fighting against the city of Shusha, which was taken over from Azerbaijan.

A number was not initially given. In return, Armenia handed over six slain soldiers to Azerbaijan. The exchange of corpses had been agreed at the start of the week in an agreement on the end of all fighting.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Health in the capital Yerevan, the bodies of more than 2,300 dead were examined forensic. Among them are bodies that have not yet been identified, the ministry said on Facebook. The Karabakh authorities last estimated the number of soldiers killed at 1,383. So far, the Azerbaijani army has not provided any information on losses in its own ranks for censorship during martial law.

Earlier this week, Armenia and Azerbaijan, mediated by Russia, reached an agreement on the deal after several weeks of fierce fighting. The heart of the agreement is the deployment of around 2,000 Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. They are supposed to monitor compliance with the ceasefire.

Most of them have already taken positions, including in the Armenian-controlled capital Stepanakert. In the meantime, twelve observation posts have been set up, the Russian Defense Ministry told Interfax. In addition, the military police have started patrols.

Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh with around 145,000 inhabitants in a war after the collapse of the Soviet Union around 30 years ago. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994. In the new war, Azerbaijan took over large parts of the region. The country relied on international law and saw the support of its “brother state” Turkey. Armenia, in turn, relies on Russia as a protecting power.