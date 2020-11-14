Sci-Tech

Raspberry Pi 400, Raspberry Pi announces its keyboard computer for € 75

rej November 14, 2020

Raspberry Pi has added a brand new computer to its catalog, the Raspberry Pi 400. Its approach isn’t new, but it’s surprising these days.

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a mini computer that is integrated directly into a keyboard. The machine is based on the approach proposed in the 1980s (Thomson MO5, Amstrad CPC 464 and others) and is compact and easy to transport. It is equipped with a keyboard that simplifies connections and significantly reduces the space required for installation.

Raspberry Pi 400

Its dimensions are 286 mm × 122 mm with a height of 23 mm. We also have a silent operation.

Raspberry Pi 400, details

This Raspberry Pi 400 is available in a classic version or as a kit (Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit). The mechanics are based on the 4 GB version of Raspberry Pi.

We have a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC at 1.8 GHz processor with 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz. The network part is provided wirelessly (dual band (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) IEEE 802.11b / g / n / ac and Bluetooth 5.0) and wired (Gigabit Ethernet).

Raspberry Pi 400

The device includes two USB 3.9 ports and one USB 2.0 port or two Micro-HDMI ports (supports up to 4Kp60), a 40-pin GPIO header and a MicroSD card reader. Depending on the sales region, the keyboard is equipped with 78 or 79 keys.

The price is included with a positioning of around 75 euros for the keyboard alone and a little more than 100 euros for the kit.

Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit

It’s a bit more expensive, but the package includes an official USB mouse, a USB-C power supply, an SD card with the Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed, or the official Raspberry Pi beginner’s guide.

