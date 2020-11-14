DFB team: Corona tests decide match against Ukraine

Leipzig (dpa) – Joachim Löw tried to hide all scenarios of a canceled match. Regardless of the further threat of failure, the national coach on Saturday prepared the German national football team as usual for the evening’s international match (8.45 p.m. / ZDF) against Ukraine.

As confirmed by the DFB, the selection of captain Manuel Neuer started the day with the usual sweating after breakfast at the team’s hotel in Leipzig, despite the five corona cases with the opponent. A first team meeting was scheduled for lunch.

For the downside, however, another round of corona testing was on the daily schedule. It is only with the new results that UEFA will decide whether the Nations League match can take place. The deciding factor is the authorization of the Leipzig health service, which can impose a team quarantine for the selection of Andrei Shevchenko in the hotel in downtown Leipzig. “There will be a decision at noon,” city spokesman Matthias Hasberg told the “Sportbuzzer” portal.

Four players and the Ukrainian manager tested positive for the corona virus on Friday after arriving in Leipzig. Former Dortmund striker Andrej Jarmolenko is also affected. He and his three colleagues are not eligible to play the ghost game in the Red Bull Arena in the evening.

UEFA has set the rules for the case of multiple positive tests on a team. If a team has at least twelve outfielders and a goalie, it must be played. If this is not the case and no alternative date can be found, the opponent will be declared the winner at the green table. If both teams or neither team are responsible for the failure, the lot decides.

If it was not possible to play in the evening, DFB-Elf would most likely be declared the winners by the UEFA disciplinary committee. Because there is no realistic alternative date. The last game for the group victory against Spain in Sevilla is already on Tuesday. Ukraine should then play in Switzerland. Then the national players return to their clubs.

Ukraine has already had negative corona experiences. Before the first leg against Germany in October, many players were absent from the test in France. The emergency team with the 45-year-old goalkeeper coach as a substitute on the bench were treated 7-1 by the world champion.

DFB-Elf did not have a corona case in its circle during the dates of the international match. For the November games, protective measures were stepped up again under the leadership of team doctor Tim Meyer. There have only been five positive tests of domestic players at their clubs since September. Niklas Süle traveled to the national team on Thursday after quarantine at FC Bayern Munich. Ilkay Gündogan reported on Tuesday that he had cured Covid 19 on an emotional level.

A match cancellation would not be a first for the national team. In DFB history, six games have not started as planned. In 1990, a meeting with a DFV selection did not take place soon after reunification for fear of riots. Concerns over hooligan violence also precluded a test against England in April 1994.

The game against Chile scheduled for November 2009 has been canceled due to the suicide of goalkeeper Robert Enke. Six years later, the friendly against the Netherlands did not take place at short notice due to concerns about a terrorist attack days after the Paris attacks. In March, matches in Spain and against Italy had already been called off due to the corona pandemic.