Windows Terminal Preview v1.5.3142.0 is available, report

Microsoft just released a new preview of its Windows Terminal application. It introduces new features and improves customization options. Many bugs have also been fixed.

Available for download Windows Terminal Preview v1.5 contains an important release note. It lists a lot of new things. For example we have hyperlink support. The application automatically detects their presence and converts them into “clickable” content. The standard Windows 10 browser is then used for administration.

Hyperlinks – Wikipedia

A hyperlink or hypertext link is a reference in a hypertext system that enables automatic switching from a consulted document to another document. It was invented by Ted Nelson in 1965 as part of the Xanadu Project.

In parallel, we have the support of the BEL character and the ability to change the behavior of the tab change. The giant also mentions support for emojis in the names of the profiles.

On this subject, Redmond explains

“Always wanted to use an emoji to set your profile icon? Well today is your lucky day! You can do it now (…) The “useTabSwitcher” parameter has also been updated! You can specify “mru” or “inOrder” … “

This latest innovation allows for more flexibility and customization. The tab switch list can be included in different ways (recently used …)

Windows Terminal v1.5.3142.0

We also have new customization options, including support for desktop wallpapers as wallpaper in the terminal. New start modes are also offered. Finally, it is possible to turn off the animations in the application for a simplified experience.

“We added animations for creating and closing shutters. If you’d like to disable them throughout the Terminal application, you can use the global Disable Animations setting. If you have disabled animations at the operating system level, animations will not appear in your terminal unless you set the Disables option to false.

In addition, there are many bug fixes.