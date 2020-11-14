Langer jokes: “What color is the jacket?”

Augusta (dpa) – When Bernhard Langer set another record at the 84th Masters, the German golf veteran was joking.

“What’s the color of the jacket I’m buying?” The 63-year-old Anhausen player tweeted to organizers at Augusta National Golf Club.

Normally, only the winner of the traditional major tournament receives the coveted green jacket. Langer, who dominated the US Seniors Tour for over a decade, was able to receive the famous garment as Masters Champion in 1985 and 1993 and is therefore still eligible to play the par 72 course on Magnolia Lane .

Now, Langer, as the oldest participant on the field, has shown all his experience to the young golf competitor: as the oldest player in the history of the tournament, he made the cut, that is- ie the jump in both rounds of the weekend. “There were so many great players here before me, from Jack Nicklaus to Gary Player to all the other greats who have competed here. It’s definitely a success to be the oldest to make the cut, ”said Langer.

Langer had already set a personal best Friday morning and finished the opening round that had been called off the day before with 68 strokes. In his 36 Masters opening rounds before that, he was only able to achieve this result in 1993 – the year of his second Masters triumph. “I hope I can play for a few more years and enjoy this place,” said Langer.