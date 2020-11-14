Eispiraten: Derby wins in extra time

Crimmitschau.

With a goal in the last second of overtime, Scott Timmins pulled the Eispiraten Crimmitschau to a late victory in the Saxon derby. The Canadian scored in the 65th minute for a 2: 1 (0: 1, 0: 0, 1: 0, 1: 0) victory after extra time against Eislöwen Dresden. The umpires hit Timmins after watching the video evidence.

The guests from Dresden took the lead in the 8th minute. Dennis Swinnen met with direct acceptance from a central position. The Eispiraten had a good chance of equalizing: Dominic Walsh failed when he went it alone (9th) and Petr Pohl forgave after the pass from Timmins (18th). In the second half there were few clear chances for both teams to shoot. Eislöwen’s best chance was thwarted by goaltender Michael Bitzer, who managed to get the puck off the line after Nick Huard tried (33rd).

On the power play, Crimmitschau equalized early in the last third: in the 47th minute, Timo Gams dusted himself off at close range after a shot from Kelly Summers. In subsequent years, both teams sought the ruling in the regular season. Mathieu Lemay (52nd) and Vincent Schlenker (56th) awarded good positions to the ice pirates. This continued, where Scott Timmins managed to get the extra point after Mario Scalzo’s preliminary work. A long tour awaits the Eispiraten team on Sunday. The West Saxons must compete with the Towerstars Ravensburg. The game starts at 5 p.m. (court)