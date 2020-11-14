Criticism of Giffey after dropping out of a doctorate

Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey is giving up her doctorate in order to avoid the political consequences of a new examination procedure. Criticism now comes from the FDP.

Berlin (dpa) – Despite renouncing the use of her doctorate, criticism from Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) continues.

FDP vice-chairman Wolfgang Kubicki told “Bild” (Saturday) that Giffey would not be redeemed by this procedure, as the question of whether she cheated during the creation of the work will have to be finally clarified.

“If it turns out she was wrong, all she can do is resign.” There is no logical reason why other standards should apply to her other than Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg. Last year, Giffey announced his resignation should his title be revoked after allegations of plagiarism.

Giffey ruled out other consequences in a personal statement on Friday and is sticking to his candidacy for the SPD state presidency in Berlin on November 27 – his ability does not depend on that title. The background to this step: Last week, the Free University (FU) Berlin announced that it wanted to reopen the examination process for the doctoral thesis.

FDP member of the Bundestag Thomas Sattelberger told “Bild” that Giffey had tried to do away with the plagiarism case until the end. “It doesn’t show decency or morality or insight. Anyone who acts in such a hypocritical manner will be disqualified for a better candidate. And also for a ministerial office. “

Deputy Chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group Arnold Vaatz (CDU) told the newspaper he was now very curious whether the same standards would be applied to the SPD minister as in the Guttenberg and Annette Schavan cases.