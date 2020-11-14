Before the federal-state changeover: Focus on the debate on schools

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of the switching conference between prime ministers and Chancellor Angela Merkel, the focus is on the debate on how to run schools given the high number of infections.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach spoke out in favor of keeping schools open in all cases, but warned against continuing school activities. The education union called for a decision to switch between home schooling and classroom teaching. It looks certain that the corona restrictions imposed in November will likely continue.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to take stock on Monday (2 p.m.) with the prime ministers of federal states two weeks after the start of the last nationwide contact restrictions scheduled for November. The federal government has already made it clear that given the recent increase in staff, it sees no reason to slack off. Leisure facilities are currently closed, hotels are not allowed to accommodate tourists.

Lauterbach told the Funke media group newspapers (Saturday): “We are entering a situation where school operations are becoming a high risk for children, teachers, parents and grandparents.” He advised dividing the school classes and teaching “with a mask all winter long”. Children aged 10 to 19 are as contagious as adults. In any case, he assumes that the “breakwater shutdown” will have to be extended. “Besides schools, too little restriction on private contact is a likely cause.”

Marlis Tepe, president of the Education and Science Union, called on politicians to decide to change the lessons worth seven 50 days of incidence during the corona consultations. “I expect there will be a decision to change course,” she told the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Saturday). “We must protect the health of teachers, students and their parents.” Face-to-face education is very important, but not at any cost.

Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate Malu Dreyer (SPD) strictly rejects the idea of ​​any school closure as in the spring. “In a major effort, we closed many areas of public life so that nurseries and schools could remain open, as we painfully learned how many children and their families suffered during the time the school was closed. “She told the” Rheinische Post “. . “This is why I think the discussion of school closures is currently wrong.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Union parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus, has placed citizens for tougher weeks. In order not to have tougher measures such as curfews, store closures and mass tests, as is the case with European neighbors, “we (..) must make considerable efforts in the next weeks, “the CDU politician wrote to a German news agency in Berlin presenting a letter to members of the union group. After two weeks of partial foreclosure, it was noticed: “Unfortunately, the trend with Corona is not yet broken.” The aim is “to get off high numbers – not just to weaken the momentum of the increase”.

The Prime Minister of the Saarland, Tobias Hans (CDU), promised the Prime Minister’s Conference an “unvarnished inventory of the pandemic situation in Germany” and a possible strengthening of protective measures. “We need to critically examine whether the measures we have taken so far are sufficient to bring the infection process under control, or whether we and where we need to improve or even refine,” he told the channel editorial Germany (Saturday).

The event and exhibition industry has called on politicians to develop long-term support strategies for their industry. First of all, the events industry is happy with the specific help in November, said Tom Koperek, co-founder of the “Red Alert” campaign for the culture and events industry, the German editorial network (RND / Saturday). The industry supports all the measures, but must then also be able to count on continuous aid measures as long as the crisis lasts.

The Central Association of Trade Show Organizers criticized the federal government also classifying trade shows as “leisure-related events” and banning them. “The second lockdown is preventing many companies from seizing business opportunities that they urgently need,” said the managing director of the German Exhibition Industry Association (AUMA) Jörn Holtmeier of RND.

The Hotels and Restaurants Association (Dehoga) called on Merkel and the Prime Minister’s Conference to refrain from extending corona restrictions at their meeting. “We expect the decisions for December will not be taken on Monday,” Dehoga Managing Director Ingrid Hartges of the “Rheinische Post” said on Saturday. The development of the infection process should be expected.

Lauterbach pointed out that new studies have confirmed the enormous importance of restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels and fitness rooms for the spread of the coronavirus. “This is exactly where the mainstream events happen,” Lauterbach told the Funke media group newspapers. “If we reopen these places like we did before closing, we’ll be back to where we were in no time: growing exponentially.”

Meanwhile, doctors at German clinics are calling on federal states with numerous cases of corona to stop postponed procedures in hospitals. In a statement made available to the German press agency, the Marburger Bund Doctors’ Organization and Resuscitation Medical Societies criticize the fact that hospitals have not focused their capacities on Covid 19 patients for reasons of turnover. “Hospitals in heavily polluted regions must be promptly urged by politicians to reduce or interrupt planned and reportable hospital interventions depending on the pollution situation.

In Germany, health authorities reported 22,461 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours. That is 1081 fewer cases than Friday, according to information from the RKI on Saturday morning. The value is also slightly lower than that of Saturday last week. At the time, the number of new infections reported was 23,399.

The federal government’s goal is to achieve an incidence of 50 over seven days. Only then will health authorities be able to trace the individual contacts of those infected again. This number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week has been well over 130 for days.