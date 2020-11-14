📰 Which type of forest should you choose to better store CO2?

Forests help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by capturing them. In order to make optimal use of this natural phenomenon, scientists have defined which forest types can store the most carbon under which conditions.

An international team led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is the public university of the canton of Geneva in Switzerland. It was founded in 1559 by Jean Calvin under the name Académie de Genève as … .) (UNIGE) investigated which forest types (A forest or a forest area is a relatively dense forest area consisting of one or more tree stands and related species. Afforestation of …), with regard to biodiversity (biodiversity is natural diversity living organisms. It is evaluated taking into account the diversity of …), are most efficient for storing carbon (carbon is a chemical element of the crystallogenic family, with symbol C, atomic number 6 and atomic mass 12.0107.). Data (in information technology (IT), data is a basic, often coded description of a thing, a business transaction, an event, etc.) of the forest inventory from the five continents shows that biodiversity is optimal for equatorial and tropical rainforests and that on the contrary in Forests in cold or dry regions, the abundance of trees and not their diversity is the cause promotes CO2 recovery. The study’s findings, published in Nature Communications, are invaluable in defining natural strategies to combat climate change.

The diversity of tree species in equatorial and tropical forests such as the Patagonian forest in northern Chile (north is a cardinal point compared to south). The Chile shown here increases carbon storage capacity. © UNIGE / Madrigal-Gonzalez



Global warming (global warming, also known as global warming or global warming, is a phenomenon of the increase in the average temperature of the oceans and …) pollutes forests due to higher average annual temperatures. prolonged droughts and more frequent extreme weather events. However, they play a crucial role in mitigating (loss of intensity and amplitude of a signal, etc.) of climate change. Forests – and the wood they produce – can capture and store carbon dioxide (carbon dioxide, commonly known as carbon dioxide or carbon dioxide, is a chemical compound made up of one carbon atom and two carbon atoms. Oxygen and its formula …) (CO2) the atmosphere (the word atmosphere can have several meanings 🙂 and converts it into carbon during photosynthesis (photosynthesis (Greek φῶς phōs, light and σύνθεσις sýnthesis, composition) is the bioenergetic process that enables plants and …). The carbon is then stored in the form of wood and vegetation (vegetation is the group of wild or cultivated plants (flora) that grow on a certain soil surface or in an aquatic environment. We …), a process called “carbon sequestration” . However, not all forests have the same ability to bind and store carbon.

Counter assumptions

Over the past few decades, research has shown that biodiversity allows for more densely stacking and niche division to encourage tree abundance within a forest, with this abundance increasing the forest’s carbon storage capacity. However, another hypothesis suggests that it is not the diversity that allows the abundance of trees, but availability (the availability of an equipment or system is a measure of the performance obtained by dividing the duration during which device or system is …) in the energy substrate. The most energetic areas (In common sense, energy refers to anything that enables work, creates heat, light, and movement.) Allow a larger number of people (The term The number in linguistics is covered in the article “Grammatical Number”.) Trees, that are supposed to thrive per unit area (An area generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has multiple meanings, sometimes geometric object, sometimes boundary physical and is often mistakenly confused …) and therefore increase carbon recovery. Knowing the answer could be a pragmatic guide in the fight against carbon emissions.

Forest analyzes of the five continents

An international team led by Jaime Madrigal-Gonzalez, Research Associate (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and who devotes himself to the study of a field with the accuracy and methods (An institute is a permanent Organization established for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is such an institute.) Environmental science (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the set of natural and man-made elements, in which human life takes place. With current ecological problems, the term environment currently tends to mean a …) (ISE) of the university (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and its transmission. ..) is in Geneva to determine which of these hypotheses is most likely most closely and under what conditions. The issue was addressed using inventory data from natural forests on five continents. “Having more species may not always be what is needed for better carbon storage in forests,” says Jaime Madrigal-Gonzalez.

According to the results of the study, this relationship seems to exist only in the most productive forest regions of the planet (a planet is a celestial body that orbits the sun or another star in the universe and has sufficient mass for its gravity to keep it in hydrostatic equilibrium hold, i.e. under a …), which are essentially restricted to equatorial and humid tropical forests and to certain temperate forests – in regions where deforestation and man-made forest fires (A man is an adult man of the Modern Man (Homo sapiens) or more simply “Man”. By …) have recently ravaged wild environments. On the contrary, in forests in the coldest or driest regions of the world (the earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the sun and the fourth by increasing size and mass. C ‘is most …) it is apparently abundance rather than diversity, which promotes productivity. “In these regions, an increase in the number of species will not necessarily lead to an increase in the number of trees and therefore will not contribute much to carbon storage,” continues the researcher. (A researcher means a person whose job it is to do research. It is difficult to clearly define the role of the researcher as the research areas are so diverse and encompass …)

Fight against CO2 emissions, of course

The conclusions of this study are of great practical relevance. They offer concrete opportunities for defining nature-related strategies to mitigate climate change by using forests and their carbon sequestration, for example to achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement (Paris is a French city, capital of France and capital of the Île-de-France region This city lies on a loop of the Seine in the center of the Paris basin between the confluences of the …). “The increase in stress (” stress “in English) or the general adjustment syndrome is the series of reactions of an organism that is exposed to environmental influences. In everyday language we speak of ….) The climate in the most productive forests in the world could die extinguish the important role of biological diversity in the fight against climate change, ”concludes Professor Markus Stoffel from the Institute for Environmental Sciences at UNIGE.

