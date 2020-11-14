Austrian government wants to tighten partial lockdown

After ten days we will see if the measures are effective – this is what the Austrian government said before the partial lockdown began on November 3. A record number of infections are now forcing Vienna to act again.

Vienna (dpa) – The Austrian government plans to tighten the partial lockdown over the Corona crisis which has been in place for almost two weeks.

After new infections continued to rise to an all-time high and a warning from the Corona Commission, the federal government around Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) wants to announce new measures on Saturday ( 4:30 p.m.).

The question of whether these were business and school closures, as the media assumed, had previously been open. Other exit restrictions similar to the strict spring measures are also considered possible.

A so-called partial lockdown has been in effect in Austria since November 3. The gastronomy, tourism, culture and leisure facilities are largely closed.

Commerce, service providers and schools, with the exception of high school, remained open – “for now,” as Kurz had pointed out then. In addition, exit restrictions apply from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, which only allows people to leave their “own private living space” for their basic needs or to relax outdoors.

However, the number of infections has increased almost uncontrollably since the measures were introduced. The government’s Corona Commission recommends additional measures to prevent a collapse of the health care system. The average of new infections over the past seven days on Friday was 554.2 cases per 100,000 people in Austria, but up to 850 in the region. As of Friday, 3,922 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, including 567 in intensive care beds – an increasingly critical problem. Value for the Austrian healthcare system.

Intensive care units are already reaching their limits in the currently hardest-hit countries, Vorarlberg and Upper Austria. Hospitals in Vorarlberg said on Friday that they would focus only on emergency medicine and the management of Covid 19 patients, and that triage – patient selection – could not be ruled out in the coming days. Of 63 intensive care beds, 46 are occupied, including 35 with 19 Covid patients. Other parts of Austria also do not postpone necessary or urgent operations.