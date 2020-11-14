Sports

Cologne president Wolf retains FC Gisdol coach |

Cologne (dpa) – The management level of 1. FC Cologne seem to be convinced of the work of coach Markus Gisdol despite the poor record of the season in the Bundesliga.

When asked if Gisdol was the right coach for the club, club president Werner Wolf replied in an interview with “Express”: “Yes, he is.” 1. FC Köln are still winless this season and with just three points they sit 16th in the table, which would mean participating in relegation.

Wolf, in his own words, is hoping for a return to success, as sporting director Horst Heldt works closely with the coach. Heldt supports Gisdol’s daily training work. “He observes his relationship with the team and his internal impact,” Wolf said, adding: “Heldt has absolutely no doubts about him. And this assessment is shared by both the board and management. “

