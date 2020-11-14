The devil on Earth and the devil in the body. The man who created “Lucifer” and “Californication”

There was a time when Tom Kapinos was a depressive type. The words are not ours, but our own. For years, the producer and screenwriter read and analyzed other people’s arguments, until in 1999 he got his first chance.

Nothing went as planned but things developed there. Sort of, come on. In 1999, he managed to sell his first argument. She was called “The Virgin Mary” and was going to have Jennifer Aniston as an actress. Fox liked it, bought the rights … and kept the story in a drawer. Opportunity realized, opportunity lost. Or maybe not.

Fox loved him enough to invite Kapinos over. That’s how he ended up in “Dawson’s Creek”. He started out as one of the screenwriters and four years later he was already a producer. He was professional, things were going well, but something was missing.

The series was the story of a group of young people between personal and romantic dramas, sometimes romantic, sometimes melodramatic, sometimes somewhat old-fashioned. Outside of this world, the screenwriter (who says he grew up in libraries) found himself without ideas, without inspiration.

“I was inspired by my own lack of inspiration. I had left four seasons of “Dawson’s Creek” and it was a series that in no way reflected my sensitivity. I was depressed, I struggled to write, and had to give myself a creative challenge.

“Back then,” he told Showtime on video, “a lot of my friends were getting married. They had children. And these guys who had spent 20 and 30 years at parties, now had to ask women if they could go see a movie. And then I started to imagine this character who would have a hard time not falling into this blessed married life.

Hank Moody was born from this exercise, a character as charming as he is self-destructive. We were still far from seeing David Duchovny playing the role on screen. In fact, what would become “Californication” started out as a track, the one Kapinos kept to himself.

Depression gave way to success.

Fortunately, after a year, the woman took it out of the drawer. It almost saved her, as Kapinos himself admitted in 2008 during a question and answer session. “The first 60 pages were great.” And from this sketch were born the first episodes of the series.

“Californication” debuted in 2007 and went on to become a hit, on behalf of a protagonist in anti-hero mode. Most of the time, Hank does the wrong thing, mostly (but not only) with himself.

In the past, Kapinos had considered writing a novel, but the very idea blocked his writing. There was a time when he thought he might be a rock journalist, but he feared that over time he would become “envious and resentful” of the people he was going to write about.

Yet he continued to write. The first argument he made, still in school, showed his parents, who smiled and suggested that it would be good to continue studying. Then come “The Princess & The Punk”, where he plays with the concept of romantic comedy, and a vampire comedy inspired by rock by Shane Black, so many projects that never saw the light of day. “Everything sucks. But I believe in the idea that we have to do a lot of bad things before we get to what we are doing.

With “Californication”, this discovery has finally arrived. Hank had something of Kapinos. He was from the same city as him, Los Angeles, and the author’s frustration with his writing is inspired by Kapinos’ own frustrations.

Hank had the devil in his body. He got lost in alcohol, drugs, parties, women and their frustrations. There have been seven seasons, several awards and one of Hank’s who stuck after years of doubts and internal struggles.

From the devil in the body to the devil on earth. Here, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) kicks in in 2016. “Lucifer” was loosely inspired by a character in Neil Gaiman’s “Sandman”. And the premise is delicious: the Devil, bored of his duties in the depths of Hell, joins the humans.

It is in Los Angeles, the same city where Hank Moody got lost, that Lucifer finds himself helping the police in various investigations. Creator of “Lucifer,” Tom Kapinos led the way with the pilot episode, later taking over as executive producer.

The series has cases in which the Devil helps but, at the same time, escapes this rigidity of the repetitive series format. During three seasons of relative success at Fox, he managed to muster a legion of fans. Until Fox decides to cut off the devil’s wings.

From the Ends of Hell to the “City of Angels,” the series has managed to convince its boisterous legion of fans to save it. This is how he landed on Netflix, where he conquered another dimension. “The show is very, very popular in Catholic countries,” lead actor Tom Ellis commented in an interview with “The Guardian” of the irony of playing the devil himself. “I think there is a fascination with the devil himself, and it’s not just a question of series.

If “Californication” had a self-destructive spiral side to remind Charles Bukowski, “Lucifer” has a different approach, with a different mood. On Netflix, he found a space to explore his own contours. There was already a musical chapter, something that “Buffy, Vampire Slayer” had previously done hilariously with demons, has another totally black and white and even an episode in which the obnoxious showrunner has a fictional version of ” Lucifer “(one series within a series) is murdered.

There is this anti-hero side in common. They are not good guys, although they sometimes want to be. Or, rather, sometimes they fail with charm. After all, it’s a matter of nature for both characters. There is only the question of how they would arrive if they crossed. With “Californication”, Kapinos had fun bringing together actors who have passed through “Dawson’s Creek”.

Maybe one day the devil won’t find this pair unusual. For the moment we can (re) discover the two creations of Tom Kapinos, 51 years old, separately. The seven seasons of “Californication” recently arrived on HBO Portugal. Lucifer is already in season five, now on Netflix.