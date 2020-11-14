Hamilton’s unexpected pitfall on the way to the title

Istanbul (AP) – Lewis Hamilton did not expect these unexpected pitfalls shortly before his seventh Formula 1 title win.

“It was like driving on ice,” said the Briton after his first outings on the Istanbul Grand Prix circuit. In practice, the British Mercedes driver only managed to finish fourth on unusually slippery asphalt. In qualifying on Saturday (1 p.m. / RTL and Sky), the 35-year-old is hoping for a significant improvement in Turkey.

“I think we’ll have a tough fight this weekend, but that makes it even more exciting,” said Hamilton. On Sunday, he will be world champion for the seventh time if he crosses the finish line ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, then will equal record champion Michael Schumacher for the titles. Before the trip to the Bosphorus, it seemed like a formality, but the new circumstances are creating a little more tension. Because the fastest in training Max Verstappen in Red Bull and Ferrari were just as good.

Just a few weeks ago, the route received a new road surface. For nine years there had been no Formula 1 racing in the Asian part of the metropolis, only the Corona crisis brought Hamilton and Co. Istanbul had slipped into the calendar at short notice and it did it was no longer possible to ride on the old asphalt.

The problem now: in cold weather the tires didn’t really heat up, and there was also a lack of grip as there was no rubber on the track. This was also due to the fact that there is no other series of races in the support program in Istanbul as usual.

“We haven’t seen the performance yet because almost everyone has had problems,” said Sebastian Vettel. The 33-year-old finished eighth for the Ferrari after training. What will happen during qualifying is difficult to predict. If it rains as advertised, everyone is threatened with the next slide.

So far, Dutchman Verstappen has done the best. “Even if it’s slippery, the conditions are the same for everyone,” said the 23-year-old, “quite happy” with the start. Above all, however, he expects stiff competition from the Silver Arrows of Hamilton and Bottas. “Mercedes will do better,” he said.