Question mark behind the match against Ukraine – vortex for the DFB selection

Leipzig (dpa) – Joachim Löw has tried to hide the disturbing news of five positive corona tests on Ukraine as best as possible.

The national coach continued preparations for the Nations League match on Saturday (8.45 p.m. / ZDF) despite a possible cancellation of the match. If UEFA and the Leipzig health department give the green light, the Leipzig national football team can take a step towards group victory in the Nations League.

CORONA INITIAL SITUATION: On Friday evening, the news of a total of five positive corona tests also surprised the DFB delegation. Among the four players who tested positive is former Dortmund player Andrej Jarmolenko, as confirmed by the Ukrainian association. In the evening, the hotel of the Ukrainian team was cordoned off by the police in the city center. The team had been brought back from training downtown with a blue escort.

The Ukraine team will be tested again on Saturday around 2 p.m. If there are twelve outfielders and a goalkeeper available, the match must be played in accordance with UEFA regulations. The decision about a possible quarantine for the whole team ultimately rests with the Leipzig health service.

If the match is canceled, DFB-Elf must be declared the winner at the green table by the UEFA disciplinary committee. A realistic alternative date is no longer available. Only if the question of guilt for rejection cannot be clarified that the lot will decide the winner.

INITIAL SPORTING SITUATION: The “black cloud” complained of by DFB director Oliver Bierhoff at the start of the week has not yet been dispelled. The 1-0 in the test against the Czech Republic with a B selection caused some joy for the national team. Against Ukraine, it is now competitive game points. And the prospect of winning Group 4 of League A of the Nations League is not bad. After a 2-1 first leg in Kiev and three draws, DFB-Elf are six points tied with Ukraine behind Spain (7 points) for second. Switzerland has only two points, so that another sporting downhill in the competition like two years ago can almost be ruled out.

STAFF: Löw relies again on its regular staff. In goals, captain Manuel Neuer will set Sepp Maier’s Germany record with his 95th international appearance. His Munich teammate Süle can once again be used as defense chief after his corona quarantine. In attack, the three fast forwards Leroy Sané, Timo Werner and Serge Gnabry play together in the starting lineup for the first time in two years.

“They are one step ahead of speed. If you use them correctly, they are extremely dangerous, ”Löw said of the Turbo Storm. After his good start against the Czech Republic, Philipp Max has the best chance of another appearance on the left wing.

UKRAINE: Germany have never lost to Ukraine in seven games. Nevertheless, Löw expressly warned against the selection of coach Andrei Shevchenko. The former world-class striker led his team to the European Championship final and promotion to the Nations League A-League. Spain and Switzerland have already been beaten in the current round. “We have to overcome extreme resistance and prepare good solutions,” Loew warned of the opponent who was beaten 2-1 in the first leg in Kiev in October. As at the time, several players are now absent due to positive corona tests.

NEUER: Manuel Neuer will hardly remember Ismail Al Hammadi and Nawaf Mubarak. United Arab Emirates footballers beat him in the extreme heat at Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on June 2, 2009. For the first time, Neuer was in the national team’s goal at 7-2. Eleven years later, the former world champion and multiple world goalkeeper became the German record holder.

Against Ukraine, Munich is in the German goal for the 95th time. So far only Sepp Maier has made this number of international matches between 1966 and 1979. “Manuel Neuer is an exceptional goalkeeper, a fluke for football in Germany,” Löw said. In addition to Maier, Neuer is also catching up with current Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge when it comes to the number of DFB appearances.