Brazil narrowly beat Venezuela without Neymar

São Paulo (AP) – Brazil’s national soccer team have also won their third World Cup qualifying game. Without injured superstar Neymar, the record world champion beat Venezuela away team 1-0 on Friday (local time) in São Paulo.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino scored the only goal in the 67th minute. After a cross from the right side, the ex-Hoffenheimer pushed the ball over the close line with his right foot. Despite a lot of possession, Brazil didn’t have many chances against the defensive side of the neighboring country to the north.

With nine points in three matches, the Seleção rose to the top of the standings in the South American qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He moved Argentina, who played 1-1 against Paraguay the day before in Buenos Aires, to second place. Coach Tite’s team are due to play next Tuesday (local time) in Uruguay. Venezuela are next to Bolivia the only useless of the ten participating teams and can change that – also on Tuesday – at home against Chile.

Neymar, the 28-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, had come to the game despite a torn hamstring in his left thigh, but was not named by Tite for the team. It was doubtful whether he would be able to play for the next game in Montevideo. The national coach had to make up for further losses: former Bayern professional Philippe Coutinho was absent due to injuries as were Fabinho from Liverpool FC and Rodrigo Caio from Flamengo Rio de Janeiro. Casemiro, Éder Militão and Gabriel Menino had to pass due to positive corona tests.