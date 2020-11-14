Biontech vaccine will be approved very quickly

Washington (AP) – The corona vaccine developed by Pfizer and German company Biontech must be approved “very, very quickly” in the United States, according to outgoing President Donald Trump.

The efficacy of the vaccine recently announced by manufacturers “far exceeds all expectations,” Trump said Friday in the White House rose garden. The US government has contracted for the delivery of 100 million doses of vaccine and has the ability to quickly obtain millions of additional doses. Trump entered the Nov. 3 election with the promise of a soon-to-be-available vaccine, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The United States is registering new highs in new coronavirus infections every day. 153,496 cases were recorded Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). It was about 10,000 more than the day before. The United States has recorded the highest number of cases of infection with the virus within 24 hours of the start of the pandemic.

Mainz-based Biotech and U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer plan to apply to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency approval for the vaccine this month. The two companies recently announced that their vaccine offers more than 90% protection against coronavirus infection, according to preliminary findings. They want to deliver 50 million doses of the vaccine this year and around 1.3 billion in 2021 – worldwide. The vaccine must be specially refrigerated and given twice per person to be effective.

The criteria for emergency approval by the FDA are not very demanding. Basically, you have to prove that a drug or vaccination helps more than a disease. However, for full FDA approval the hurdles are significantly higher – so it should take a lot longer.

In preparation for expected emergency approvals, the U.S. government plans to vaccinate about 20 million of the country’s 330 million people as of December. In January and the following months, around 25 to 30 million are expected to be vaccinated, said government representative Moncef Slaoui, head of the vaccination program, during the appearance with Trump in the rose garden. As soon as more vaccines are approved, the number can be dramatically increased. According to Slaoui, who worked in the pharmaceutical industry for a long time, in addition to the vaccine from Pfizer and Biontech, another drug could also receive emergency approval from the FDA.

The US government’s large-scale vaccination project is called Operation Warp Speed. Trump, whom critics accuse of spoiling crisis management in the pandemic, describes the program as an unprecedented success in the world.

Newly-elected US President Biden on Friday called for urgent and immediate government action to contain the pandemic. After a meeting with his expert board Corona, Biden said in a written message that the facts presented by medical professionals were alarming.

The crisis requires an immediate and decisive response from the Washington government, Biden said. Unfortunately, this does not yet exist. “I am the president-elect, but I won’t be president until next year,” Biden said, with a view to taking office on Jan. 20. “The crisis has not respected any date on the calendar, it is now accelerating.”

Across the country, infections, hospital admissions and deaths were all on the rise, Biden said. “Our doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are under tremendous and increasing pressure.” It will be several months before an effective corona vaccine is generally available. “Urgent action is required today, now, from the current government – starting with a recognition of the gravity of the current situation.”