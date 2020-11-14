Ukraine with Corona worried ahead of Germany game

Kiev (AP) – For Andrei Shevchenko, the last few weeks have not been particularly calm. Bloodshed in his squad has put the German Nations League opponent Ukraine coach in plenty of trouble – five new cases of corona on Friday evening heightened his concerns.

And shortly before the match against the DFB selection on Saturday (8.45 p.m. / ZDF) in Leipzig, the coach was also surrounded by rumors about his quick replacement. At least the speculations have been denied by the Ukrainian Football Association.

The team’s recent wildly fluctuating results have increased the wormhole. Shevchenko, once AC Milan’s star striker, was responsible for the worst debacle in the history of the Ukrainian national team in the 1: 7 test against world champions France in early October. A week later, a big surprise occurred in the Nations League with a 1-0 victory over the Spanish leader. And the Ukrainians did not disappoint in the tight 1: 2 in the first leg against Joachim Löw’s side. With just one point behind Spain, they can even win the group.

Shevchenko still has respect for the game at the Leipzig stadium. “We have two difficult matches ahead of us, especially against Germany,” said the 44-year-old after the unfortunate 2-0 draw with Poland on Wednesday. Despite a missed penalty from star midfielder Andrej Jarmolenko (31) and goalkeeper Andrej Lunin (21) ‘s mistake leading Poland to the top, the coach was optimistic. “The only thing I wasn’t happy with today was the result,” said the 44-year-old.

In terms of personnel, the Ukrainians were once again able to use almost unlimited resources after a number of failures due to corona infections in October – until the day before the game. Then the next corona wave hit the team. On Friday evening, the association announced that the four players Andrej Jarmolenko, Viktor Tsigankow, Viktor Kowalenko and Sergej Sidorschuk and team manager Wadim Komardin were infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Leipzig. The quintet was separated from the crew and isolated in the hotel.

“We arrived for training today. These four players stayed at the hotel, they are isolated. Another test awaits us tomorrow. So far we are awaiting information about the match, in particular from UEFA, ”Ukrainian coach Andrei Shevchenko said on the association’s website. It was not clear in the evening whether the game would start as planned.

Shevchenko even had to put his goalkeeper coach Alexander Schowkowski, 45, on the bench during the debacle in France. In the Nations League first leg against the DFB team, Ukraine were severely weakened by the crown. “There were guys who recovered faster and felt better. With some we can see it’s still a bit difficult for them, ”the former top scorer commented cautiously on his plans.

At least in goals, regular goalkeeper Andrej Piatow (36) of Premier League heavyweight Shakhtar Donetsk, who was missing in October due to a corona infection, will appear. His teammate Taras Stepanenko (31) and Italian legionnaire Ruslan Malinowski (27) are expected in midfield. All three players were on the bench against Poland. “If all goes well, they will play in the starting XI,” Shevchenko said.

However, the corona virus is not only causing unrest among the blue and yellow staff. Ukrainian journalists told the trainer about the alleged lack of discipline regarding the quarantine measures. According to Shevchenko, however, the players obey all the rules: “We wear masks and are constantly testing.”