Here is another online book fair organized by Flâneur

rej November 14, 2020

This weekend there is an online book fair (with discounts)

The event will take place on the Flâneur bookstore page with suggestions for giving this Christmas.

With special promotions.

Bookstores and independent publishers are one of the cultural sectors that have suffered the most from the pandemic, but the outlook is hopeful, with initiatives increasingly going against a new generation of readers, in digital.

This is not the first time that this event has been organized by the Porto Flâneur bookstore, but the idea is that this weekend, November 14 and 15, between 11 a.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday, you can take advantage of the suggestions. of this online book fair, on your Facebook page, with attractive discounts and in time for Christmas.

As usual, a photo will be posted every hour, with a set of books on sale for all tastes, with personalized packages and lots of surprises and gifts for your customers. The books are for sale, and can be reserved in the social network post and later you can pick them up at the bookstore, or they can be sent to your home post office.

