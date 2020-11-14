Doctors Call for Surgery to End Due to Corona – “Time Is Running Out”

Berlin (dpa) – Doctors at the German clinic are calling on federal states with numerous corona cases to stop postponed procedures in hospitals.

In a statement made available to the German press agency, the Marburger Bund Doctors’ Organization and Resuscitation Medical Societies criticize the fact that hospitals have not focused their capacities on Covid 19 patients for reasons of turnover.

“Hospitals in heavily polluted regions must be promptly called upon by politicians to reduce or interrupt planned and postponed hospital interventions depending on the exposure situation”, ask the doctors.

“Only then is it possible to deploy additional staff at short notice to treat critically and critically ill patients,” the doctors said. “Without this additional support, the load limit will soon be exceeded, especially in many intensive care units.”

At the moment, finance officials in clinics are not prepared to postpone interventions that can be postponed, doctors criticized. Therefore, politicians must provide counter-funding for the loss of income that would result if deferral salaries were reduced.

Signatories include the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), the German Society for Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine (DGAI), the German Society for Interdisciplinary Emergency and Acute Medicine ( DGINA) and the German Society for Intensive Care Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine (DGIIN).

The Verdi union sounded the alarm on Friday. A spokesperson said it is not just individual cases that nurses infected with corona must do their part to prevent a supply disruption. Because, due to turnover reasons, many hospitals have failed to reduce unnecessary interventions despite the dramatic increase in the number of infections, so there is simply too much to do in clinics. Verdi’s spokesperson warned that capacity should be created for the care of Covid 19 patients.

The doctors’ statement states: “If we cannot change anything now, it will soon be impossible to provide care for all patients in some parts of Germany. Hurry up. “

This Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers discuss the pandemic situation.