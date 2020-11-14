Mousesports defeats BIG at CS: GO IEM Beijing

Cologne (dpa) – The Counter-Strike team from Mousesports won the German derby at IEM Beijing. In their first group game in the European section of the tournament, Mousesports beat BIG 2-1.

“We prepared very well for the game against BIG. Even when he was close to Dust2 we still had our schedule and I’m glad we won the card, ”Mousesports player Robin“ ropz ”Kool said after the game. “The next round is against Astralis. We can beat them too. “

The game was fiercely contested at first. BIG prevailed on Nuke with 11:16. The second map, Dust2, was even closer. Rounds came and went, but Mousesports got the card with a 16:14 win.

After both teams won the card chosen by the opponent, a decision was made on the Inferno card. The card started tight again and BIG took a 3-2 lead. But then Mousesports took over the game completely. At half-time it was already 11: 4. After switching sides, Mousesports didn’t give up a round and got the card with 16: 4.