Biden also wins in Georgia and extends the lead

Washington (AP) – Newly-elected US President Joe Biden has also won the state of Georgia, according to the latest forecast – and thus widened his lead over defeated outgoing Donald Trump.

According to calculations by CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS, Democrat Biden now has 306 voters in the US election, exactly as many as Republican Trump had four years ago – and far more than the 270th Trump was expected to win referred to a “landslide victory »During its surprise success in 2016.

DO YOU DOUBT THE ASSET?

Trump on Friday first revealed doubts about the certainty of the victory he has demonstrated so far. “This government is not going to lock down,” he said during an appearance in the White House rose garden about a vaccine against the coronavirus. He continued with the words: “I hope it will,” paused briefly – then resumed his sentence: “Whatever happens in the future, who knows which government it will be, I think it will manifest itself. But I can assure you that this government is not going to lock up. “

BIDEN FAR AHEAD IN NATIONAL VOICES

The US broadcaster announced Friday that Biden Georgia (16 voters) won and Trump the state of North Carolina (15). These are the last two states that have yet to declare the winner of the November 3 elections. That would mean Biden to 306 voters, Trump to 232. In the election four years ago, Trump had 306 voters behind him, his challenger Hillary Clinton came to 232. Trump had won the most voters in the elections. States at the time, but had nearly three million votes nationwide. get less than Clinton.

In this election, Biden is more than five million ahead of Trump in national votes: the Democrat has nearly 78 million votes (50.8%), the Republican 72.7 million (47.5%). The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December. A candidate needs the majority of the 538 voters to win.

TRUMP DOES NOT ACCEPT QUESTIONS

Trump’s remarks on Friday were the first in a public appearance since Thursday last week, when he appeared before reporters at the White House and again claimed election victory for himself. Once again, the outgoing president did not answer any questions from reporters.

In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be decided on the basis of predictions from the mainstream media – usually on election night. The official results sometimes arrive much later. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans had voted by letter this year, which is why the vote count took longer.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS WANT TO DEMONSTRATE

Trump is now hoping for increased support from his supporters. Ahead of the protests scheduled for Saturday in the capital Washington against alleged electoral fraud, Trump announced on Twitter that he was considering “coming and saying hello.” He feels encouraged by “all the tremendous support that there is, especially at gatherings that naturally spring up across the country.” Trump reiterated his accusation that the election was rigged, but this time too he did not provide any evidence.

Under the slogan “Stop the Steal”, several groups called for a “March for Trump” this Saturday in central Washington. A protest would lead to the seat of the U.S. Supreme Court, which some Trump supporters are hoping for legal help in challenging the election result. Antifa groups have called for a protest against the rally.

LA MAISON BLANCHE HAS A THESIS ON VICTORY

Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News on Friday: “We in the White House continue to act on the assumption that there will be a second term for President Trump.” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany also told Fox Business on Friday: “I think the president will be present at his own inauguration.” The question was whether Trump would come to the groundbreaking ceremony on January 20, 2021 – the ceremony for election winner Joe Biden.

CORONA NUMBER INCREASE ALARM

The corona pandemic is spiraling out of control in the United States. The United States is registering new highs in new coronavirus infections every day. 153,496 cases were recorded on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on Friday. It was about 10,000 more than the day before. The United States has recorded the highest number of cases of infection with the virus within 24 hours of the start of the pandemic.

CHINA CONGRATULATES BIDEN

For the first time, Chinese leaders congratulated Biden and future Vice President Kamala Harris on their electoral victory. The Beijing government had previously held back with official congratulations. “We respect the choice of the American people and extend our congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris,” a State Department spokesman said Friday. It is understood that the outcome of the US election will be determined in accordance with US law and procedures. Relations between China and the United States had deteriorated sharply during the Trump presidency.