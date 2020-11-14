Samsung and the future: President emphasizes importance of design integration in meeting

Samsung suffered a major loss in late October when Lee Kun-hee, the former chairman and son of the company founder, died at the age of 78. Despite the corruption scandals he played in, Kun-hee played an extremely important role in the growth of the South Korean giant, being responsible for changing the image of the company from a manufacturer of micro- shoddy waves to one of the world’s largest technology conglomerates. world.

Samsung November 12

Security Nov 12

As a result, her son, Lee Jae-yong, takes over as president of the company, having returned to work this week. The executive called a meeting Thursday (12) to discuss the future of the company’s design strategy. It was the first time that senior executives from all divisions of Samsung attended the same meeting.

The meeting was held at Samsung’s research and development center in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and focused on the importance of design integration, the marriage of software and hardware, in the company’s products. Jae-yong, who also faces corruption charges, stressed that the arrival of 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things is crucial for Samsung’s products and services in order to achieve a optimal design integration.

In addition to the Seoul unit, Samsung has 6 other research centers around the world, one of which is based in the city of São Paulo. At the meeting site, the new president of the South Korean giant inspected robots and wearable devices in production and inaugurated the Samsung Art and Design Institute (SADI), designed to bolster efforts to integrate the business design.