The government wants to do everything possible for care |

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government has pledged considerable aid to the overburdened care industry in Germany. But the corona pandemic is bringing improvements, which are already starting slowly, more difficult, as several federal ministers in Berlin have admitted.

“We have released many registers, we want to do everything to make care more attractive, even more attractive,” said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn. Together with Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) and Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (CDU), Spahn presented the results of the government’s concerted care campaign against urgent care in clinics and retirement homes.

“This pandemic has exacerbated a difficult and inadequate situation in nursing,” Spahn said. “It’s a problem accelerator.” Many employees are overworked, they lack appreciation and time.

Many measures intended to improve the situation have already entered into force. But a lot of things just take time, says Spahn. Since last year, additional funds from statutory and private health insurance have been made available for 13,000 new health care posts in retirement homes. But only 3,600 positions could have been filled so far, Spahn said.

So it depends on training to attract more nurses. From his point of view, Giffey was able to name positive trends. “We have 57,000 people in training this school year,” she said. Course design is now suffering from the pandemic. But in Saxony-Anhalt, for example, there was an 11.6% increase among interns and in Bavaria by 10%. In Berlin, Baden-Württemberg, Brandenburg and Saxony, on the other hand, the figures could even drop, as the interim report of the Concerted Action shows.

Giffey was optimistic: “It’s attractive to young people if they don’t have to decide on the first day to look after children or the elderly.” In fact, the government has reformed training so that all future nurses are trained equally.

One of the crown setbacks, according to Spahn, is the recruitment of foreign nurses. “Unfortunately, Corona thwarted our plans.” Not only was it not possible to enter the EU from many countries, but also to leave the countries of origin. The numbers are very low, but at least the infrastructure is available for the period after the travel restrictions.

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has confirmed that he wants to extend a collective care agreement to the whole of Germany if a corresponding demand is presented to him. “A deal is at hand.”

Industry representatives had previously drawn attention to their needs during a two-day on-call day in Berlin. A notable relief, therefore the tenor of the industry, has not yet been felt. The Verdi union also stressed that nurses had not yet felt their situation improved.

One of the most pressing issues right now is the lack of intensive care places for Covid 19 patients due to the lack of intensive care nurses. Spahn regretted that intensive care specialists could not be trained “in a few months”.

According to Spahn, a central element of the concerted action is a new endowment in geriatric care. “We will start with 20,000 additional nursing assistants on January 1,” Spahn said on Nursing Day. In clinics, on February 1, 2021, “intelligent minimum staffing” should be introduced in more areas than today. Spahn assured that these lower limits and working time limits in care should not be exposed, even during the pandemic. For him, it is an option at most in extreme cases.

The CDU politician urged nurses to organize to assert their interests. Even in collective bargaining, we are “stronger together”.